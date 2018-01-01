Get off to a flying start as a crypto enthusiast with this crypto starter kit that will guide you through all the basics of blockchain and cryptocurrencies.

About this book

This Starter Kit is a straightforward guide that helps you to get the basics about blockchain and cryptocurrencies. The content has been carefully tailored for people that are new to blockchain and cryptocurrencies, and for this reason I try to explain all the concepts needed in plain English so that the average reader can understand the content easily.

What you can learn about:

- The basic concepts around blockchain.

- The main concepts and use cases for cryptocurrencies.

- Which types of Exchanges and Wallets you can use.