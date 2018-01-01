CRYPTO
STARTER
KIT

BY NELSON MARTELEIRA
Get off to a flying start as a crypto enthusiast with this crypto starter kit that will guide you through all the basics of blockchain and cryptocurrencies.
About this book

This Starter Kit is a straightforward guide that helps you to get the basics about blockchain and cryptocurrencies. The content has been carefully tailored for people that are new to blockchain and cryptocurrencies, and for this reason I try to explain all the concepts needed in plain English so that the average reader can understand the content easily.

What you can learn about:

- The basic concepts around blockchain.
- The main concepts and use cases for cryptocurrencies.
- Which types of Exchanges and Wallets you can use.

Author

Nelson Marteleira is a twenty-seven-year-old problem solver from Lisbon, Portugal.

He is currently a UX Designer and has gained experience by collaborating and investing in small and large projects, some of them related to blockchain and cryptocurrencies.

Extras

Crypto Starter Kit also comes with some extra resources that can help you stay up to date with all the news about this topic.

- List of Influencers
- List of interesting projects
- Free email updates (new chapters of this kit, projects, and more...)

