This Starter Kit is a straightforward guide that helps you to get the basics about blockchain and cryptocurrencies. The content has been carefully tailored for people that are new to blockchain and cryptocurrencies, and for this reason I try to explain all the concepts needed in plain English so that the average reader can understand the content easily.
Nelson Marteleira is a twenty-seven-year-old problem solver from Lisbon, Portugal.
He is currently a UX Designer and has gained experience by collaborating and investing in small and large projects, some of them related to blockchain and cryptocurrencies.
Crypto Starter Kit also comes with some extra resources that can help you stay up to date with all the news about this topic.
- List of Influencers
- List of interesting projects
- Free email updates (new chapters of this kit, projects, and more...)